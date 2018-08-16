A top government official says Zimbabweans should be guided by the culture of Ubuntu which is embedded on love, peace and harmony saying elections are not war and as such people should be able to move forward in oneness for development to take place.

The government says the idea of keeping people in perpetual electoral mode is retrogressive and people should learn to move forward after defeat for developmental purposes.

This was said by the Minister of Home Affairs and Culture, who is also the Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu while thanking the people of Umguza constituency for voting Zanu PF into power in the just ended harmonised elections.

“Of late we are witnessing some political leaders who go into politics with one goal of winning only. Politics is just a contest where some parties win while others lose and not war. I want to thank you the people of Umguza as you did the party proud. You stood together losing and winning candidates making us win all the posts that were being contested for here,” said Dr Mpofu.

Zanu PF Matabeleland North provincial chairman Richard Moyo who clinched the National Assembly seat for Umguza constituency hinted that the party will soon be working towards putting in place district structures while urging supporters to choose people of repute when the process commences.

“We just came to say thank you Umguza. Some of you worked for over three months outside your homes but we are grateful that your hard work paid. There is going to be elections very soon where we are going to choose some members of the district……the people here are the ones who should qualify,” Moyo said.

The meeting, which was meant to give a feedback to party supporters after the harmonised elections, was attended by some top ruling party officials from Matabeleland North province, traditional leaders and several party officials.