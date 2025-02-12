Edmund Kudzayi Responds to Kenneth Sharpe’s Allegations, Exposes Alleged Corruption

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – Investigative journalist Edmund Kudzayi has issued a detailed statement refuting allegations of extortion made by businessman Kenneth Sharpe, accusing Sharpe of fabricating claims to silence his ongoing exposé into alleged corruption and misuse of state institutions.

In a statement released on February 12, 2025, Kudzayi dismissed Sharpe’s accusations as “absurd and baseless,” asserting that a USD 24,344 payment made over a year ago was for legitimate professional services and not, as Sharpe claims, a result of extortion.

“These claims are not only absurd and baseless but are transparently calculated to undermine my credibility and obstruct my ongoing investigative series exposing Mr Sharpe’s alleged misuse of state institutions, corrupt legal manoeuvres, and extraordinary record of 40 uninterrupted court victories—a record that warrants closer scrutiny,” Kudzayi stated.

A Record That Defies Credulity

Central to Kudzayi’s investigation is Sharpe’s alleged manipulation of Zimbabwe’s legal system, including the use of defunct entities like Augur Investments OU to secure court victories. “My series interrogates how dissolved entities like Augur Investments OU—which ceased to exist in 2021—have been fraudulently used to litigate cases, securing judgments for non-existent entities,” Kudzayi explained.

The Truth About the Payment

Kudzayi provided a timeline of events, revealing that the USD 24,344 payment was part of a settlement for professional services rendered in 2022. He accused Sharpe of attempting to tie the payment to a demand for silence, a move Kudzayi described as unethical.

“By signing the agreement, I allowed Mr Sharpe to believe he had secured my silence. Perhaps my gravest misstep—the sin for which I am now being punished—is that I let him bask in this illusion of victory,” Kudzayi wrote. He added that Sharpe’s lawyers later demanded a refund of the payment, contradicting their extortion claim. “Since when do extortionists issue refunds? Refunds are issued for legitimate business transactions, not for coerced payments.”

Retaliation and Fabricated Claims

Kudzayi accused Sharpe of pivoting from a civil dispute to criminal allegations after failing to secure his silence. He also denied introducing Sharpe to any business partners, calling the claim “an outrage.”

“The police, had they not been compromised, would dismiss such a flimsy charge outright,” Kudzayi stated, alleging that Sharpe has weaponized corrupt elements within the police to fabricate cases against critics.

Abuse of Institutions

Kudzayi further accused Sharpe of manipulating state institutions, including the police and media, to silence dissent. He highlighted how certain media outlets, including ZBC and The Herald, repeated unverified claims without seeking his comment.

“This selective reporting is central to Mr Sharpe’s playbook: monopolise the narrative before any contradictory information emerges,” Kudzayi said.

Commitment to Transparency

Despite the allegations, Kudzayi vowed to continue his investigative series, which aims to expose systemic corruption and amplify the voices of Sharpe’s alleged victims.

“I will not be silenced. My investigative series will continue to expose the truth, regardless of the consequences,” Kudzayi declared.

The statement includes attachments such as transcripts of communications and legal correspondence, which Kudzayi says will further expose Sharpe’s alleged misconduct.

