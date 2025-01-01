Eddie Cross Raises Alarm Over Chinese Influence in Zim

“What on earth are they doing here?” he asked, emphasising that these individuals are not migrants but temporary workers intent on returning to China. “They are here to work? Why?”

According to Cross, Zimbabwe has become a resource hub for China, likening the country to “the new Australia” for its abundant raw materials. He highlighted vast reserves of iron ore, coal, limestone, chrome, lithium, and gold as key targets for Chinese exploitation, driven by the demands of their industrial complex.

“China needs to move steel production away from home to avoid U.S. and European trade restrictions and shift polluting industries to Africa’s blue skies,” Cross argued. He also pointed out that Zimbabwe’s chrome deposits, valued at a conservative $100 trillion, and its lithium reserves are being exported with little understanding of their full worth.

Cross noted the significant environmental damage caused by Chinese operations, including open-cast mining and unregulated activities that leave landscapes resembling “a World War I battlefield.”

Cross traced the roots of Chinese influence back to the discovery of the Marange diamond fields. He alleged that Chinese companies partnered with Zimbabwe’s military generals, extracting an estimated $30 billion worth of diamonds since 2008.

“The people of Marange still wallow in poverty, and the diamond fields lack basic infrastructure like tarred roads. Meanwhile, Chinese firms have amassed wealth, building headquarters in Mozambique and flying private jets,” he wrote.

Cross accused the Chinese of monopolising operations by excluding Zimbabwean workers, making it difficult to monitor production. “In 2012, I had to rely on U.S. satellite images to estimate Chinese diamond output as they employed no local staff,” he revealed.

Despite significant exports of tobacco, ferrochrome, and lithium, Cross criticised the lack of value addition in Zimbabwe. He lamented the absence of local investment in lithium refineries and steel plants capable of producing finished products.

“The decision not to maintain power subsidies has forced Chinese companies to build their own coal-based power plants at rock-bottom costs while ZESA struggles with inflated tariffs,” he added.

Cross urged the Zimbabwean government to renegotiate its relationship with China to ensure mutual benefits. “Unlike Australia, where raw materials are sold at market prices, Zimbabwe’s resources are being exploited with minimal returns,” he said.

He called for stricter oversight of Chinese investments, including employment of Zimbabweans and infrastructure projects that benefit the nation. “We must prevent the rape and pillage of our resources for marginal gains,” Cross warned.

As Zimbabwe navigates its relationship with China, Cross’s remarks underscore the need for a balanced and transparent approach to safeguard the country’s economic sovereignty and environmental integrity.