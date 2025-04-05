Eddie Cross Apologises for Corruption Allegations Against Mnangagwa’s Family

Spread the love

Harare – Prominent Zimbabwean economist and former presidential advisor Eddie Cross has issued a formal apology after alleging that members of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family were involved in corruption.

The allegations, which were made during a televised interview with a South African broadcaster, sparked controversy earlier this week during a nationwide stay-away protest.

In a press statement released today, Cross clarified and retracted his earlier remarks, acknowledging that he should not have implicated the President’s family without substantial evidence.

“On Monday the 31st of March I gave an interview to a South African television station… I stated that one of the reasons for this event was dissatisfaction with the very substantial corruption taking place across the country. I also stated that the President’s family were involved,” Cross said in his statement.

Economist and ex-MP Eddie Cross highlights that Zimbabwe’s stay-away protests signal urgent reform demands. With anti-govt calls from a Zanu-PF faction, he warns dissatisfaction with President Mnangagwa will rise unless corruption is tackled.pic.twitter.com/KtF3gMm0fs — One Africa🇺🇸🇿🇼 (@Gandanga0) March 31, 2025

Following the interview, Cross sought a meeting with President Mnangagwa, during which he expressed regret for involving the First Family in his comments.

“I recognised that I should not have involved his family, and I apologised unreservedly,” Cross noted. The President reportedly raised concerns about the broader corruption allegations and asked Cross to provide evidence. In response, Cross agreed to compile a dossier of the information he had gathered.

Cross further stated that during a subsequent meeting at State House, he discussed the matter with three individuals believed to be implicated but admitted that he could not produce firm evidence to support the allegations.

“I again apologised and said I would withdraw my statement on this matter,” he concluded.

The development comes amid growing public scrutiny over government accountability and transparency, with civic groups calling for more decisive action against corruption at all levels.

