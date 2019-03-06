ED arresting MDC MPs to divide the party ahead of Congress – Mwonzora

MDC MP for Kuwadzana East and deputy treasurer-general Chalton Hwende was on Wednesday morning taken to court where he is facing treason charges.

This was revealed by the MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora who characterised as “Lawfare” the government’s use of the legal system to destroy the MDC.

Writing on microblogging site Twitter, Mwonzora said:

Just spoken to lawyer Harrison Nkomo who advises that Hwende is being taken to court now. To cover up for theft of elections and its incompetence the government of ED Mnangagwa is wedging incessant “Lawfare” to decimate MDC. An injury to one is an injury to all.

Hwende was arrested on Tuesday on arrival at the RGMI Airport. He was coming from Namibia were he had been visiting his family.