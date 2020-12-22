Eagleliner bus from SA to Zimbabwe overturns

There are unconfirmed reports that the Eagleliner bus which left Johannesburg for Zimbabwe yesterday overturned in Louis Trichardt South Africa today in the morning.

The accident happened on N1 near Ingwe Hotel outside Makhado towards Musina in Vhembe District accident involving several vehicles. The road is confirmed to be closed.

Those with relatives that boarded the bus have been asked to check with authorities as a number of passengers injured.