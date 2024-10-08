Dotito herbalist dies after consuming concoction

Spread the love

A cleansing ceremony for traditional healers to enhance their powers turned fatal in Chipazi village in Dotito after one of them died after consuming a concoction.

Emily Chiduwa, 67, a well-known herbalist who assisted barren women in Dotito, drank a concoction prepared from fermented local tobacco (chambwa/mbande) by a 23-year-old sangoma and died.

Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha, said the incident happened sometime in September this year when Dorica Masunungure, 23, visited her in-laws in Dotito.

Chiduwa approached Masunungure to enhance her healing powers.

She was advised to bring the local fermented tobacco for the cleansing ceremony.

Sergeant Major Chikasha said Masunungure prepared a concoction by boiling the tobacco in a clay pot and administered it to Chiduwa as a sap on October 2 at around 5 am.

Chiduwa started vomiting and soiled herself after consuming the concoction and rested until 2 pm when her condition started deteriorating.

She was rushed to Mt Darwin Hospital, where she died at around 7 pm.

Masunungure is facing culpable homicide charges.

Source: Herald