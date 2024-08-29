Digging riverbeds in Zimbabwe in desperate search for water

One of the worst droughts in living memory is sweeping across southern Africa, leaving close to 70 million people without enough food and water.

By Shingai Nyoka – BBC News, Kurima village

In Mudzi district in northern Zimbabwe, a community and their livestock are gathered on a bone-dry riverbed. The Vombozi normally flows throughout the year but right now, it is just beige sand as far as the eye can see.

Armed with shovels and buckets, the men are digging into the river floor, desperately trying to extract the last drops of water from it.

Rivers and dams have dried up in other parts of the district and as a result, more and more people are descending on this specific riverbed in Kurima village, putting pressure on the water source.

Along the riverbed are several holes, large enough to fit a single bucket.

Children are bathing, women are doing laundry and giving their bellowing cattle drinks of water.

Gracious Phiri, a mother of five, stands among these women. The 43-year-old tells the BBC she now has to walk further than usual, spending three hours every day travelling to fetch water.

Ms Phiri lowers her bucket into the half-metre (19in) wide hole and draws brown-coloured water. She worries about her family getting sick.