Defiant Chiwenga’s Supporters Group Lays Guntlet Ahead of Party Conference

Spread the love

BULAWAYO, – Tensions within Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party have intensified as the General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association (GCVSA) announced plans to counter recent remarks made by John Paradza and his faction.

The GCVSA, representing a coalition of ZIPRA military veterans, women’s associations, and youth groups from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South, has condemned what it describes as “reckless and divisive” statements made during a gathering in Dadaya. Paradza’s declaration that President Emmerson Mnangagwa would remain in power until 2030 has been met with fierce opposition from Chiwenga’s supporters.

The GCVSA accused Paradza’s statement of undermining Zimbabwe’s democratic principles and attacking the legitimacy of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, whom the association refers to as “Umkhwenyana” (Son-in-law). The group’s statement emphasized Chiwenga’s leadership qualities, praising his commitment to the nation and vowing to stand firmly behind him.

In a statement, the GCVSA articulated its support for Vice President Chiwenga, highlighting his military background and dedication to the Zimbabwean people. “General Chiwenga is the leader the people of Zimbabwe are rallying behind, and we will not sit idly by as rogue elements like John Paradza attempt to tarnish his name and derail the course of justice and progress,” read the statement.

The association further criticized Paradza’s faction, describing them as a “minority desperate to cling to power through undemocratic means,” and characterized their actions as “cowardice.” The GCVSA emphasized that their support for Chiwenga is non-negotiable, rooted in their belief in his ability to steer Zimbabwe toward a prosperous future.

The GCVSA’s response to Paradza’s faction was unyielding, declaring that they would not be intimidated by what they perceive as attempts to undermine Chiwenga’s leadership. Accusing Paradza of promoting division and pursuing self-interest, the association asserted that they, along with the people of Matabeleland, would resist such efforts.

“The people of Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South are not easily swayed by the empty words of opportunists. We see through Paradza’s agenda, which is rooted in division and self-interest, and we will oppose it with all the force at our disposal,” the statement read.

In light of the escalating tensions, the GCVSA announced plans to stage a “massive demonstration” in Bulawayo in the coming days. This demonstration aims to showcase the depth of support for Vice President Chiwenga and to send a clear message to Paradza’s faction that their attempts to marginalize Chiwenga will not be tolerated.

“This demonstration will serve as a clear signal that the people stand with General Chiwenga and reject the divisive tactics of John Paradza and his Dadaya faction,” the association declared, urging “all true patriots—youth, veterans, and women across Matabeleland and Zimbabwe at large—to join us in solidarity as we defend the future of this nation.”

In its final remarks, the GCVSA issued a stern warning to Paradza and his supporters, asserting that any efforts to suppress their voices would fail. “You will not stand in the way of justice. And you will not deter us from the leadership we seek under General Chiwenga,” the statement read.

The GCVSA underscored its belief that Zimbabwe needs a leader with the resilience and vision to lead the country through challenging times, positioning Chiwenga as the ideal candidate for such a role.

As preparations for the demonstration in Bulawayo move forward, the GCVSA left no room for ambiguity in its support for Chiwenga, rallying behind the slogan: “Umkhwenyana Ngowethu!”—a declaration that they hope will resonate throughout Zimbabwe as a testament to their loyalty and resolve.