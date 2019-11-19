“Can we at least have one voice that has national interests at heart? While the current government is on the reform agenda and economic reforms, the nexus between the economic reforms and political reforms cannot be underestimated. There is a need to really introspect and have synergy between these two different fronts.”

In her keynote address, Dirco Minister Dr Naledi Pandor said Pretoria strongly believed that Zimbabwe’s current challenges could only be solved by the country’s millions of citizens, aided by friendly neighbours like South Africa and others in the region.

“We do not have the answers as Dirco and we hope to benefit from the wisdom of this dialogue. The imposed sanctions have not resulted in an end to the problems thus we need a move beyond describing the problems and the identification of key steps toward real change, growth and stability in Zimbabwe,” she said.

