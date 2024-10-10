Daisy Mtukudzi New Car Hit by a Gonyeti

Spread the love

HARARE – The controversial Daisy Mtukudzi, the widow of legendary music icon the late Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi, was involved in a car accident at the Warren Park roundabout in Harare on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses report that the incident occurred in the late afternoon, causing significant disruption to traffic in the area.

Daisy was reportedly driving the vehicle gifted to her by prominent businessman and ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Wicknell Chivayo. Fortunately, she sustained only minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary checks. Authorities were on the scene shortly after the accident to assess the situation and manage traffic flow.

Daisy Mtukudzi, the widow of music icon Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, was involved in a car accident at the Warren Park roundabout in Harare. Video by A. Kuzhangaira pic.twitter.com/HGKFKV9HSu — H-Metro (@HMetro_) October 10, 2024

The car, a high-end model, has been a subject of public interest due to its connection to Chivayo, who has been involved in various philanthropic initiatives following the passing of the beloved musician in early 2019. Dr. Mtukudzi, known for his profound influence on Zimbabwean music and culture, left a lasting legacy that continues to resonate with fans across the nation.

As news of the accident spread, supporters of the Mtukudzi family took to social media to express their relief at Daisy’s safety and to share well-wishes for her recovery. The family has asked for privacy during this time as they navigate the aftermath of the incident.