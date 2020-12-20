Daggers drawn in Zanu-PF over land barons

DAGGERS are drawn in Zanu-PF over ruling party officials that are amassing land in urban areas, which they sell to desperate home-seekers, with some disgruntled youths demanding action.

A letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa by Zanu-PF youths in Mashonaland West and messages on WhatsApp groups belonging to different wings of the ruling party obtained by this publication show that tension is rising over the land grabs.

The issue of people that have amassed vast tracts of land illegally in the cities, referred to as land barons, has come to the fore in recent weeks after 190 houses were demolished in Harare’s Budiriro suburb after the owners illegally occupied council land.

Caleb Kadye, a Zanu-PF member, has been identified as the leader of Events Housing Cooperative that invaded a site reserved by council and subdivided it.

Government said members of the cooperative paid US$2 000 each for the stands and indicated that the Budiriro debacle was a tip of the iceberg as the capital city had tens of such cooperatives that occupied land illegally from around 2012.

The letter to Mnangagwa from Zanu-PF youths in Mashonaland West reveals that the rot could have permeated to most parts of the country.

According to the youths, some of their leaders in the province have acquired 40 hectares of state land they intend to use for their own personal gain, including creating housing stands for sale.

The letter claimed there was a plot by key youth officials in Mashonaland West, who were using fake claims to get state land in Kadoma.

“This is all based on a fraudulent claim whereby in the documents they sent to Chinhoyi provincial local government offices, he (the Zanu-PF official) only printed his name and three other youths, who include two ladies who are notoriously known in Kadoma for land scams and defrauding land seekers,” says the letter naming a prominent youth league official.