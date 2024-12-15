Cyanobacteria Outbreak in Lake Chivero Kills Four Rhinos and Other Wildlife

Spread the love

HARARE – Four rhinos have died at Lake Chivero Recreational Park due to water contamination caused by cyanobacteria, a toxic algae linked to pollution, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) confirmed on Friday.

The fatalities were attributed to the lake’s deteriorating water quality following an investigation by veterinarians from the University of Zimbabwe and ZimParks’ Veterinary and Capture Unit.

“This situation calls for a whole-society approach to address pollution in Lake Chivero so that we can protect our ecosystem,” said ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo.

Ripple Effect on Wildlife and Livelihoods

The contamination has claimed more lives beyond the rhinos, with three zebras, four wildebeests, fish eagles, and livestock, including goats and cattle from nearby farms, also succumbing to the polluted waters.

Lake Chivero, one of Zimbabwe’s seven Ramsar-protected wetlands, has long battled pollution stemming from Harare’s malfunctioning sewage treatment plants.

A History of Neglect

In 2019, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) flagged Lake Chivero as one of the country’s most polluted water bodies. Marjorie Munyonga, ZINWA’s spokesperson, highlighted urbanisation, power shortages, and poor maintenance of sewage treatment facilities as major contributors to the crisis.

“These plants are partially functional,” Munyonga said, noting that Harare spends $2.5 million monthly on water treatment chemicals—more than double the cost if the plants were fully operational.

A 2019 study published in Food Quality and Safety raised alarm over the lake’s high levels of microbial and toxic pollutants, which pose severe risks to wildlife and human populations dependent on the water source.

Urgent Need for Action

With Zimbabwe set to host the Ramsar Convention’s 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) in July 2025, Farawo emphasised the need for stronger conservation efforts to address Lake Chivero’s pollution and safeguard its biodiversity.

“The deaths of the rhinos and other wildlife underline the urgency of restoring Lake Chivero’s ecological health,” conservationists have warned, stressing the economic and environmental importance of the wetland.

Observers are calling on the government, local authorities, and citizens to prioritise sustainable practices to prevent further environmental degradation and preserve Zimbabwe’s wildlife heritage.

