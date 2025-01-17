Cuban President Met Zimbabwe Political Representative

Spread the love

HAVANA,-(ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President met on Wednesday with Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, International Relations Secretary of Zimbabwe’s African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).

Mumbengegwi is visiting Cuba as a special envoy of Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

During the courtesy meeting at Havana’s Revolution Palace, the Cuban President conveyed the African visitor the gratefulness of Cuba for the support given by the Government and people of Zimbabwe to the island nation’s struggle against the US blockade and to get removed from the list of alleged states sponsors of terrorism.

Diaz-Canel said that on Tuesday Cuba was removed from the US blacklist, which represents a victory of the Cuban people, which “we must share with friends like you, who give us your support at the international arena.”

The head of state ratified his government willingness to keep expanding and deepening the historic bonds of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Cuba and Zimbabwe. He also referred to the expansion of Cuban collaboration in areas and activities of interest for the African nation.

Meanwhile, the visitor thanked for the warm welcome and said it was an honor for him to hold talks with the Cuban President again, after they met back in 2021.

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi stressed the permanent commitment of the Cuban President, which identifies—he said– the nature and character of bilateral relations maintained since the very first days of Zimbabwe liberation struggle.

In those days, Cuba was the geographically smallest country among all the allies; however, Cuba made the greatest contribution, said the African visitor.

He said that it is difficult to wrap up in just one word like “solidarity” such a big history of support and collaboration.

