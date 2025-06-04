Cruise company bans recruitment of Zimbabweans for deserting into Canada

Spread the love

Princess Cruises has announced the immediate suspension of shore leave for all Zimbabwean crew members in Canadian ports, citing repeated desertion incidents involving seafarers from Zimbabwe.

In an internal communication dated June 3, 2025, and addressed to ship captains, hotel general managers, and human resources officers, Elio Autiero, Vice President of Maritime HR Strategy & Operations, said the decision was driven by operational and safety concerns.

“Desertion poses serious risks to our business and the safety of our teammates,” wrote Autiero. “Unfortunately, since the start of our Alaska season, there have been several desertion incidents in Canadian ports by seafarers from Zimbabwe.”

The directive instructs ship officers to implement the shore leave suspension “with immediate effect” and applies exclusively to Zimbabwean nationals working aboard Princess Cruises vessels in Canada.

Autiero acknowledged that the restriction “may be challenging” for affected crew members but emphasised its necessity. “It’s important for us to keep our teammates safe, stay in regulatory compliance, and reduce risks when we become aware of them,” he said.

The memo further states that Zimbabwean crew will not be transferred to other regions but will be disembarked at ports outside of Canada upon completion of their contracts. The company is also reassessing future assignments for Zimbabwean nationals.

“In addition, our crew planners and concession partners are working to reassign future joiners from Zimbabwe,” Autiero added.

The suspension comes amid increased scrutiny from Canadian authorities over crew member movements, with Princess Cruises coordinating with both the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Staff with questions were directed to contact David Price, Senior Manager of GTP Management, who is liaising with border control agencies.

The move is likely to spark concern among seafarer welfare advocates and Zimbabwean migrant worker organisations, who may view the decision as a form of collective punishment based on nationality.

As of publication, Princess Cruises had not issued a public statement beyond the internal notice.

