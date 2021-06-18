Crisis hits Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition..as Vava is accused of employing divide and rule tactics

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) National Director Blessing Vava is under fire from members of the organisation who are accusing him of employing a divide and rule tactics to strengthen his grip on the leadership reigns of that organisation.

An impeccable source within CiZC confided in this publication that Vava’s divide and rule tactics were discovered when six affiliates to CiZC who are believed to be against Vava’s leadership, were deliberately excluded at a recent virtual meeting that was eventually aborted.

According to the same source, the six organisations that were not invited to the virtual meeting were Achieve Your Goal Trust (AYGT), Youth Agenda Trust (YAT), Zimbabwe Poets for Human Rights (ZPHR), Zimbabwe Youth Movement (ZYM), Combined Restitution Association for Zimbabwean Youths (CRAZY) and Young Voters Platform (YVP).

After discovering that other organisations were not invited to the virtual meeting, members started to bombard Vava with questions on why he excluded them from attending the meeting.

The National Coordinator for Youth Environmental Management and Protection Trust (YEMPT), Pride Mukono accused Vava of not inviting the six organisations because he knew that they were against his leadership and were aware of his shenanigans. Mukono added that Vava feared that they might damage his reputation.

CRAZY representative, Elvis Mugari, said the real reasons the six organisations were not invited was that they knew about illicit deals between Vava and vanquished G40 kingpins, Savior Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo, and they had threatened to spill the beans during the meeting.

At the same meeting, members also accused Vava of planning to unconstitutionally dissolve current thematic committees and replace them with passive provincial committees whose members would be Vava’s puppets. Vava was also accused of employing divide and rule tactics within the Youth Committee by creating a clique within the committee in order to dismantle the youths’ agenda. It was also demanded that the youth committee’s leader, ZINASU’s president Takudzwa Ngadziore should be removed from that position because of his links with a rival organisation, Citizen Manifesto, led by Briggs Bomba.

According to the source, the virtual meeting was then prematurely aborted and members gave a set of conditions to be met before the next meeting could be convened. Some of the conditions are that the list of all invited organisations should be circulated to members prior to the date of meeting and that Vava should desist from using divide and rule tactics.

Efforts to get a comment from Vava were futile as he was not picking phone.