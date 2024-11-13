Councillor in Charge of Harare Town Planning Failed University Studies’ – Commission Reveals

Spread the love

HARARE City Council’s committee chairperson for Works and Town Planning, Takudzwa Dzumbunu, escaped with a suspended sentence after misleading the Commission of Inquiry investigating the Local Authority about her academic qualifications.

Dzumbunu was reprimanded by the Justice Maphios Cheda-led Commission after she reversed her earlier claim of holding a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Public Administration.

When Dzumbunu appeared before the Commission in October, she was unable to produce her academic degree, which she had previously stated was obtained from the University of Zimbabwe.

Justice Cheda ordered Dzumbunu to bring the academic qualification as evidence before the Commission.

Upon further questioning by the lead investigator, Thabani Mpofu, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor admitted to lying about her qualifications.

“I do not have (the degree). I would like to apologise for when I was here and for some of the stuff I had indicated I have which I do not. For my University certificate I do not have,” said Dzumbunu.

Dzumbunu said she had not completed her degree because she failed a module which prevented her from graduating.

“I had one course I had not finished so I did not graduate. My apologies for misleading the Commission,” she said.

In her previous appearance before the Commission, Dzumbunu was briefly detained at the old Makombe building after being found guilty of contempt.

The Commission of Inquiry has highlighted concerns about the qualifications and competence of some Harare City Council officials, revealing that several are underqualified for their positions.

Justice Cheda imposed a fine of U$300 on Dzumbunu for lying under oath.

“You have made an undertaking that you will not in the future deliberately lie or mislead or misrepresent facts in the manner before this commission of inquiry. In addition, you have offered an apology for your bad conduct and behaviour before this Commission.

“You are sentenced to pay a fine of 300 or six months imprisonment which is wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition that during that period you do not contravene sections 12, 13 and 14 of the Commission of Inquiry Act,” said Cheda.

