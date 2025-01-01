Cop dies after being hit by truck at a roadblock

Spread the love

HARARE – A police officer died on Monday after he was accidentally hit by the trailer of a haulage truck which had failed to stop at a police roadblock mounted along Mazowe-Centenary Road in Mvurwi.

Police confirmed the sad incident that occurred at around 5.50PM at the 42 km peg along Mazowe-Centenary Road.

Said the ZRP via their official X handle, “The police officer was conducting roadblock duties when a Freightliner Columbia truck travelling towards Mazowe with no passengers on board, evaded the checkpoint and hit him on the head with the trailer.

“Subsequently, the truck collided with a Nissan X-trail vehicle which was stationary at the roadblock site.

“The police officer sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mvurwi Hospital.”

In their official message, the ZRP did not name the police officer involved in the tragic incident.

However, other media have identified the unfortunate officer as Assistant Inspector Phillimon Hweru, who was aged 45.

The driver of the haulage truck was also named as Tarcisio Chiutsi, 50.

It is not the first time a police officer has died in a road traffic accident at a roadblock.

Last year, on New Year’s Eve, a female police officer died at the 51-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road when a haulage truck that was passing accidentally dislodged a trailer wheel which hit her as she stood on the left side of the road.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...