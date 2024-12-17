Controversy Erupts Over Winky D’s HICC Cancellation, SDA Church Denies Involvement

Spread the love

HARARE – The Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church has refuted claims that it pushed out popular musician Winky D from hosting his traditional New Year’s Eve gig at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), amid reports that controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei paid US$245,000 to secure the venue.

Thabani Mpofu, a prominent lawyer and member of the SDA Church, dismissed the allegations as baseless and harmful to the church’s reputation. “It is completely false that the SDA Church pushed Winky D out of the HICC for the December 31st gig,” Mpofu said.

He added: “The SDA Church is a reputable Christian denomination that promotes peace and harmony, not conflict or manipulation. It is committed to spreading love, kindness, and understanding and holds these values so close to its teachings and actions. This church of my fathers and mothers (them more so) does not have the indecency of fighting for turf with a secular artist. The allegation is the very antithesis of the church’s thrust, which strives to maintain a good reputation and promote positive values. Leave my church out of this and let us eat our pork in peace.”

Reports suggest that Tagwirei, a devout SDA member, booked the venue on behalf of the church through his Bridging Gaps Foundation. The arrangement included a US$245,000 payment to the Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) covering the venue and 200 rooms for five days.

A source close to the matter claimed that the SDA Church had initially planned to hold its annual crossover service at the Glamis Arena, but the RTG invited Tagwirei to use the HICC instead. “Rainbow insisted that the arrangement with Winky D was not financially beneficial as it involved revenue sharing, whereas they wanted an outright payment for the use of the venue,” the source told ZimLive.

The musician, known for his bold social commentary critical of government corruption and mismanagement, accused RTG of cancelling his booking made in May, saying in a statement: “The venue owners have chosen to prioritise another event on the same date.”

Fans of Winky D, known as the “Gaffa,” have accused RTG and Tagwirei of conspiring with Zanu PF to silence the artist, whose music has been targeted by the ruling party in the past. The state-owned RTG has faced a barrage of criticism online, with many questioning the fairness of the decision.

Rainbow’s corporate communications manager, Pride Khumbula, had not responded to questions at the time of publication, while Tagwirei declined to comment.

The cancellation has left Winky D’s fans speculating whether he will secure an alternative venue for his New Year’s Eve show, a much-anticipated event on Zimbabwe’s entertainment calendar. So far, no announcements have been made.

The incident has reignited debates about political interference in the arts and the misuse of financial power to stifle dissenting voices. For now, the SDA Church is working to distance itself from the controversy, reiterating its commitment to fostering peace and positive values.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...