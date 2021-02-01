News Ticker

Consumer Council boss dies of Covid-19

February 1, 2021 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Rosemary Siyachitema

Consumer Council of Zimbabwe executive director Ms Rosemary Siyachitema has died of Covid-19 related complications.

Ms Siyachitema who was also a Zimpapers board member died this morning.

She had been at the helm of the CCZ since 2004.



Copyright © 2021 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com