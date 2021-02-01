Consumer Council boss dies of Covid-19

Consumer Council of Zimbabwe executive director Ms Rosemary Siyachitema has died of Covid-19 related complications.
Ms Siyachitema who was also a Zimpapers board member died this morning.
She had been at the helm of the CCZ since 2004.
Consumer Council of Zimbabwe executive director Ms Rosemary Siyachitema has died of Covid-19 related complications.
Ms Siyachitema who was also a Zimpapers board member died this morning.
She had been at the helm of the CCZ since 2004.
Copyright © 2021 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!