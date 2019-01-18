JOHANNESBURG – Concerned Zimbabwean Citizens on Friday called on South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) to intervene in the violence in Zimbabwe.

Co-ordinator Tino Mambeu said they were sending South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to help Zimbabwe since he has asked to be sent by saying “Thuma Mina”.

About 20 people were seen picketing outside the ANC headquarters, Luthuli house, holding billboards written: “Free Zimbabwe, Sithuma wena [loosely translated to ‘we are sending you’] Ramaphosa”.

Mambeu said more than 15 people have been killed and about 276 injured after the Zimbabwean government deployed soldiers who allegedly fired live ammunition at protesters.

The protests came after Zimbabwean president and leader of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF), Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the over 100% hike on fuel prices.

Concerned Zimbabwean Citizens calls on African National Congress (ANA) to intervene in the violence happening in Zimbabwe. MEDIA: Thembelihle Mkhonza/ANA

“We strongly believe that Zanu-PF has failed its own people in so many ways given their failure to fulfil their elections manifesto apart from human right violations and only way forward is a National Transitional Authority being led by a competent leader who is not from Zanu-PF,” Mambeu said.

He said they want to request Ramaphosa to advise Mnangagwa to step down with immediate effect before Zimbabwe collapses.

“If the ANC is failing us we will arm and protect our citizens,” said Mambeu.

African News Agency (ANA)