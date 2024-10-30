Commonwealth Moves Towards Re-Admitting Zimbabwe Amid Mixed Reactions

Spread the love

The Commonwealth Secretariat, led by outgoing Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland, is actively advocating for Zimbabwe’s return to the Commonwealth, despite lingering concerns over the country’s recent electoral conduct.

Baroness Scotland has reached out to member states, soliciting their opinions while expressing her support for Harare’s re-admission bid, sources reveal.

While many top Commonwealth officials and British diplomats back Zimbabwe’s reintegration into the largely Anglophone association of former British colonies, the proposal has faced scrutiny due to a critical report on Zimbabwe’s August 2023 elections, which raised concerns about democratic standards and transparency. Nevertheless, there is a significant push within the Commonwealth Secretariat to advance Zimbabwe’s membership bid, especially with support from various African member states.

Zimbabwe’s membership in the Commonwealth was suspended in 2003, following criticisms over governance and human rights issues. Since then, periodic discussions have emerged about Zimbabwe’s potential re-entry, particularly under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who initially signaled interest in mending relations with the organisation. However, Zimbabwe’s recent elections have renewed questions about its readiness to adhere to Commonwealth principles, which emphasise democratic governance, human rights, and rule of law.

Baroness Scotland, who will soon step down as Secretary-General, has made Zimbabwe’s application a priority in her remaining tenure, believing the move could foster positive diplomatic ties and reforms. The issue will likely feature prominently in discussions at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

African member states have shown a largely favourable response, viewing Zimbabwe’s return as a means to bolster regional solidarity within the Commonwealth. Proponents argue that re-admission could encourage constructive engagement and open doors for Zimbabwe to benefit from Commonwealth initiatives on economic development and human rights.

However, some observers remain cautious, arguing that Zimbabwe’s political environment still does not fully align with Commonwealth values. “There is a fine balance to strike between fostering inclusion and maintaining the Commonwealth’s commitment to governance principles,” noted one Commonwealth diplomat.

The final decision on Zimbabwe’s application is expected to be made by the Commonwealth’s full membership in the coming months, with the Secretariat and key diplomats pushing for a unified stance on the issue.

