Coltart blasts Job Sikhala for his violence threats

Opposition MDC Treasurer General, David Coltart has said that although the party understands the cause for which Job Sikhala spoke, the party believed that the country was better off without violence.

Coltart speaks after Sikhala has been charged with subversion following his “we will overthrow Mnangagwa’s government before 2023” remarks at a rally in Bikita over the weekend.

The party, through deputy national spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, has since distanced itself from Sikhala’s remarks saying that they represented his personal opinions. Meanwhile, the party Youth League and citizens, in general, have thrown their support behind the underfire Sikhala.

Posting on Twitter, the former Minister of Education, Coltart said:

We fully understand the cause for which Sikhala spoke – some of us have been involved in it for 3 decades – & indeed empathise with his frustration. But we must understand that #Zimbabwe will be better served by a non violent struggle. Just look where Libya, Egypt & Iraq are now.

Sikhala is set to appear in court today with coming reports suggesting that the case has been transferred to Masvingo. The State is magistrate is said to have argued that the comments were made in Bikita which falls under Masvingo jurisdiction and the magistrate has since granted the request.

Source: Pindula