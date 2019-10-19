Civil servants to receive 100% bonus on gross salaries

GOVERNMENT says it will this year pay all civil servants a bonus which will be equivalent to 100% of their gross salaries, an improvement from previous years when it paid bonus on pensionable salaries only.

This was revealed by Mrs. Cecilia Alexander (pictured), who heads the Apex Council that represents civil servants in labour and welfare issues.

She also said although her members welcomed the news of reverting to the old system in determining the bonuses, their gross salaries were still too low and needed an urgent review as the figures have been whittled down by runaway inflation.

“We applaud Government for reverting to the old system. During our last meeting which was held on the 14th of October, Government made a commitment to pay civil servants full bonuses calculated on their total income inclusive of allowances such as housing and transport allowances. This is a great step that shows that engagement has been fruitful.

“While we applaud Government for reverting to the old system, calculating bonuses on 100 percent of total package will still have not addressed the problem at hand because salaries have been eroded and prices are soaring, especially as we are approaching the festive season.

“We therefore urge civil servants to keep their ears to the ground as we are awaiting favourable outcomes from engagements with Government. Government has not yet come back to us since our last engagement,” Mrs Alexander said.

She however indicated that no date has been set yet for the payment of the said bonuses.

Civil sservants are claiming incapacitation due to the rising cost of living, with some no longer reporting to work on a daily basis.

Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Lovemore Matuke, said was government was keen to see its workers earning more, its deliberate effort was on ensuring prices remained low as opposed to raising the salaries to catch up with prices.

“As much as we can fight over the salary issue and hike it as many times as possible, it will not stop the price madness that has seen prices soaring. This scourge continues to erode incomes.

“As Government, our focus now is on addressing the rampant price increases and not the issue of increasing salaries per se,” he said.