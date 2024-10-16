Civil servants receive US$40 pay increase, says union

Spread the love

HARARE – Government workers will get a salary increment which will see wages elevated from the current US$324 per month to US$364 for the lowest paid employee backdated to September, a union representing civil servants has said.

The wage review represents an increase of just US$40 for each one of the country’s troubled public workforce.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) said the increase was the outcome of protracted negotiations between government and workers’ representatives.

“In the end, the employer committed to pay as follows; Review of salary by US$40 across the board for the grades of Deputy Director and below with effect from September 1, 2024.

“Resultantly, the lowest Grade B1 will move from a salary of US$324 to US$364 effective 1st of September 2024,” said the union on Tuesday.

Government also committed to paying its workers annual bonus over two months.

“The 2024 bonus will paid in November and December 2024 with the payment modalities to be announced soon,” said the union.

In the negotiations, workers’ representatives demanded that the increment be paid in US dollars in light of the exchange rate turbulence the ZiG has been experiencing recently.

But government however said it could not pay more due to its parallel commitments towards ameliorating the effects of the El Nino induced drought that has left millions starving.

Added the union, “The initial offer of US$31 million converted to local currency was dismissed as inadequate by the workers on two occasions.

“The employer increased the envelope to US$41 million but insisted that it will be paid in local currency at the prevailing bank rate with effect from 1 September 2024.

“The employer cited the drought, lower than expected United States Dollar revenue inflows and the government’s policy shift towards de-dollarization as reasons for the inability to pay more than the tabled offer.

“Also cited was the very low ZiG pay for sections of the civil service whose statutory deductions are in limbo and that the 2024 Mid-term budget has no provision for a salary adjustment.” – ZimLive