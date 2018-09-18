City Of Harare Names And Shames Officials Who Allegedly Tried To Extort Donors By Inflating Prices

The City of Harare has released the names of some of its employees who allegedly tried to swindle donors who were donating towards fighting the cholera outbreak.

The officials allegedly inflated the prices of goods and services which were supposed to be used in the fight against cholera to extortionate levels. Entrepreneur and founder of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Strive Masiyiwa initially raised the alarm on Monday afternoon when he wrote,

One of the saddest things that happened last week when Econet announced that it had set aside $10m to help with support to buy medicines and materials, was the number of suppliers, and even officials in some of the affected municipalities who tried to defraud our company by offering things at highly inflated prices!

Gloves worth $3, were suddenly worth $65! That is just so pathetic! I have told my people to prepare lists of anyone who willfully tries to exploit the situation. After this crisis is over we will go after them on this platform. Naming and shaming them.

The City of Harare responding by suspending some of the people who were allegedly involved. Writing on social media the City of Harare said,

Harare Acting Town Clerk Eng Hosiah Chisango this morning suspended some officials suspected of inflating prices for goods and services to be used in the fight against cholera. Eng Chisango has since informed Mayor Cllr Herbert Gomba and relevant stakeholders.

Some of the officials who have been suspended include,

1. Philemon Rwafa – Procurement & Stores Officer

2. Smart Mhuka – Buyer

3. Tawanda Marange – Cadex Clerk

4. Tafadzwa Reza – Buyer