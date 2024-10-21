CIO Intensify Crackdown on ‘Internal Zanu PF Dissidents’ Amid Power Struggles

Spread the love

HARARE – In a covert but widespread operation, Zimbabwe’s state security agencies have reportedly ramped up efforts to silence dissenting voices within the country’s political landscape.

As tensions grow around President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s hold on power, intelligence and law enforcement agencies are targeting those labelled as “political dissidents,” in a bid to quash opposition both within and outside the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Sources within the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), along with police and military officials, have revealed details of this secretive operation aimed at neutralising outspoken individuals and groups who are challenging Mnangagwa’s power consolidation efforts. This crackdown comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s political environment is increasingly volatile, with the President’s opponents, both in government and civil society, becoming more vocal about the country’s worsening economic and social conditions.

The operation reportedly involves systematic surveillance, intimidation, arrests, and, in some cases, abductions of individuals critical of the government. These efforts are said to be particularly focused on preventing organised resistance against Mnangagwa’s administration as speculation grows about internal divisions within ZANU-PF, the ruling party that has governed Zimbabwe since independence in 1980.

Zimbabwe’s political tension has been simmering for some time, but it has intensified as Mnangagwa gears up for potential challenges to his leadership ahead of the 2028 elections. Despite his controversial rise to power in 2017 through a military coup that ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa has struggled to fully unify ZANU-PF. Factional divisions persist, with different groups vying for influence and power.

The President’s efforts to maintain control have been further complicated by Zimbabwe’s deepening economic crisis. Hyperinflation, rising unemployment, shortages of basic goods, and the unstable local currency have all contributed to growing discontent across the country. While Mnangagwa has implemented some reforms aimed at stabilising the economy, many Zimbabweans, particularly those in opposition parties and civil society, remain sceptical of his government’s ability to pull the country out of its economic quagmire.

As dissent grows, the state has responded with increasing force. Human rights organisations and political analysts have warned that the government is using its security apparatus to silence critics and stifle any form of resistance, especially ahead of key political milestones.