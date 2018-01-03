CIO Deputy Director To Be Buried On Saturday, Family Snubs Heroes Acre

HARARE – Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Deputy Director Nickson Chirinda, who died in a car accident last week, will be buried at the Glen Forest cemetery in Harare on Saturday.

Chirinda was declared a provincial hero by President Emmerson Mnangagwa but Chirinda family spokesperson, Mr Stanley Bonyongwa told mourners that relatives decided that the late CIO deputy director be buried at Glen Forest and not the Harare Provincial Heroes Acre as per his wish.

His burial has been set for Saturday and the family hopes Chirinda’s last born son, Garikai would have arrived in the country. Chirinda joined the liberation struggle in 1975 and received part of his training in Yugoslavia before joining the President’s Office and rose through the ranks to become Deputy Director Responsible for Special Projects and Non-Traditional Threats.

He is survived by 4 children.

