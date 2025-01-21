Churches Urge Mnangagwa to Honour Term Limits, Warn Against Constitutional Coup

Spread the love

HARARE – Churches in Zimbabwe have issued a strong plea to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, urging him to uphold the constitutional two-term presidential limit and resist any temptation to extend his tenure beyond 2028.

The warning came amid growing calls from loyalists for him to remain in power until at least 2030 or even seek a full additional term through 2033.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) cautioned that any attempt to extend the presidential term would amount to a “coup against the constitution.” Mnangagwa, whose second and final term began in 2023, has previously declared no intention of seeking a third term, which would necessitate a constitutional amendment and a public referendum.

“The call to extend the presidential term limits and postpone the 2028 elections is an invitation for the president to be a co-conspirator in overthrowing the constitution of the country, which the president is elected to uphold, respect, and defend,” the ZHOCD said.

ZHOCD represents the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishop’s Conference, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches, the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe, and the Development of Apostolic Churches in Zimbabwe Africa.

While welcoming Mnangagwa’s past assurances of respecting the constitution, the church leaders voiced alarm over recent endorsements from ruling party MPs and political activists advocating for an extension of his rule.

“The ZHOCD prayerfully urges the president to resist the calls and the temptation… for the greater good of the country,” the statement read.

The church leaders called on Mnangagwa to adhere to constitutional term limits and ensure a peaceful transition of power in 2028 following free, fair, and credible elections. They warned that tampering with the term limits could “irretrievably erode public trust in the electoral processes in Zimbabwe” and risk destabilising the country during a critical period of economic and social transformation.

The bishops also emphasised the need for electoral reforms, urging the president to prioritise measures that guarantee regular, transparent, and peaceful elections to foster accountability and unity.

The push for a third term has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who have pledged to mobilise Zimbabweans to reject any such proposals in a referendum. The issue has reignited debate on the importance of constitutionalism and the potential consequences of undermining democratic norms.

For now, the nation watches closely as Mnangagwa faces mounting pressure from both his loyalists and the church to determine the future trajectory of Zimbabwe’s democracy. – ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...