Christian charity calls for action as millions face starvation in Zimbabwe and Zambia

The UN has warned that people are on the brink of starvation; with more than 7.7 million in Zimbabwe, that’s half the population of 14 million people, facing hunger. In Zambia, 2.3 million people face the same bleak prospect.

CAFOD’s Jo Kitterick, Parish and Volunteer representative said: “Millions of families across both countries have greeted the new year facing hunger. Precious lives will be needlessly lost if we do not act now.

“Our local church aid workers are already reaching families in desperate need. Donations to this appeal will allow us to scale up vital aid distributions as more families struggle to survive over the coming months.

“As ever, our supporters show great compassion, generosity and trust in us, working together to respond to our sisters and brothers who are suffering.”

Nomalita, 49, is just one of the millions of people in Zimbabwe who face hunger, as drought and spiraling food prices leave her struggling to feed the family.

“I am a widow, I live with my three children and grandchildren. I can only give my family a single meal of porridge a day, she said”.

The Catholic charity’s local church aid workers were on the frontline of the crisis working around the clock over Christmas and into the new year to get food and safe, clean water to communities in need.

Kitterick said: “In a time of crisis the communities we serve tell us how much acts of prayer and support from people thousands of miles away inspires hope that they will be able to survive and rebuild their lives.”