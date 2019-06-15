Chiwenga transferred to Harare medical facility

Street preacher and fearless government critic, Talent Chiwenga is still battling for his life after being involved in a horrific car crash that claimed the life of his 28-years-old wife Rejoice Jerina Chiwenga and two other passengers who were in the car that he was driving on June 12.

Chiwenga was initially admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital but was later transferred to Harare.

Chiwenga was driving a Mitsubishi Shogun when he lost control of the car before hitting a metallic pole and overturning twice throwing two female passengers out of the car.

The names of the two dead passengers are Rosemary Vhurumuku (51) and Eugene Tafadzwa Kanyuchi (34) who died upon admission at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

The accident happened about 53 kilometres from Masvingo towards Harare just after Chatsworth turnoff.

Chiwenga lost control of his car and veered into the oncoming traffic lane before going off road where he wrestled to gain control of the car for about 70 metres.

He is said to have oversteered the car to try and bring it back onto the road but it hit a metallic pole before overturning twice and landing on its roof.

Conspiracy theories where already doing rounds on social media alleging an invisible hand in the accident since the preacher, who is related to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has raffled some feathers within the corridors of political power using the gospel to fight the status quo.

At one moment, Vice President Chiwenga warned the street preacher that he should not delve into politics hiding behind the word of God.

Just a few weeks ago, a video of Chiwenga daring President Emmerson Mnangagwa to kill him did the rounds of social media.

He complained that he was being shadowed by operatives form the Military Intelligence Department (MID).

