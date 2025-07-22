Chiwenga to Snub Matabeleland Business Dinner Over Presence of Mnangagwa Allies

Spread the love

BULAWAYO — Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is expected to boycott the Matabeleland Business Dinner scheduled for 25 July at the Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo, amid growing tensions within Zanu PF’s top leadership over succession dynamics and alleged corruption.

High-level government sources told The NewsHawks that Chiwenga is deeply opposed to the presence of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close business allies at the event — individuals he reportedly refers to as “zvigananda” (a Shona term suggesting ruthless dealers), whom he accuses of cronyism, looting, and manipulating public procurement processes for personal gain.

Although the dinner is formally billed as a business engagement, insiders say it carries far greater political significance. It is reportedly being organised by Mnangagwa’s faction within Zanu PF, as part of broader manoeuvres to consolidate support for a controversial 2030 presidential term extension — a campaign that has sharply divided the party’s top leadership.

Chiwenga’s likely absence is being interpreted as a calculated snub and a signal of intensifying factional hostilities, especially as the ruling party inches toward its 2027 elective congress and the 2028 general elections. The rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga — long rumoured to be simmering beneath the surface — appears to be hardening into open political contestation over Zanu PF’s future leadership.

Observers say the dinner will serve as a platform for Mnangagwa’s allies to showcase influence in Matabeleland, a region that remains politically sensitive and economically marginalised, but critical in shaping national power dynamics.

Efforts to reach Chiwenga’s office for official comment were unsuccessful by the time of publication.