Chiwenga says it’s not a crime to say Mnangagwa has failed

A prominent street preacher, Talent Chiwenga, who is also a cousin to Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has delivered a bold message to Zimbabweans, asserting that there is no constitutional prohibition against labeling President Mnangagwa as “a failure.”

Chiwenga’s message comes amidst a climate where the Mnangagwa administration is aggressively restricting freedoms of expression and association, threatening severe repercussions for dissenting voices.

Recently, 78 opposition members were imprisoned for peacefully gathering in the troubled southern African country, which has endured decades of misrule.

President Mnangagwa and his officials have been issuing stern warnings against individuals contemplating peaceful protests.

Source – Byo24

