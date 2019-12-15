Chiwenga grabs children from Mary

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) arrested Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry, on Saturday – a day after a stormy family meeting.

A furious Chiwenga allegedly ordered his wife’s arrest on money laundering and fraud charges following a testy meeting on Friday which was called to discuss the collapse of their customary marriage.

Marry, according to sources, was in combative mood in the meeting, repelling accusations of infidelity and telling elders from both their families that their sex life was dead.

“She was very hostile, she even described Chiwenga’s inadequacies in bed in shocking detail. It was the stuff no man wants to hear. She drove Chiwenga up the wall,” a source briefed on the meeting told ZimLive.

Sixty-three-year-old Chiwenga, who has been attempting to evict Marry from their Borrowdale home, immediately took custody of their three children aged eight, seven and five after she was arrested. Two other children from the 38-year-old former model’s past relationships were sent to her mother.

During the meeting on Friday, Chiwenga also accused Marry of trying to force him to marry her from his South African hospital bed while he was battling for life from suspected poisoning in July.

Chiwenga suggested that Marry thought he was dying – and was more interested in securing her stake in his estate.