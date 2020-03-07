Chiwenga embarrassed at clean-up

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday abandoned a clan-up campaign scheduled for Mvurwi after only a handful of party officials turned up, leading to a bitter meeting of the Zanu-PF provincial officials.

Chiwenga then assigned minister of Agriculture Perrance Shiri to stand in for him after only a few Members of Parliament, councillors, Zanu-PF officials and government workers turned up for the clean-up exercise.

To explain Chiwenga’s absence, Shiri told the officials gathered at Mvurwi High School that Chiwenga had returned to Harare to attend to a “special assignment”.

“Vice-President was called back to Harare on his way here and he has assigned me to deliver his speech on his behalf,” Shiri said.

But the provincial leadership called for an emergency Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting at Umvukwes Primary School soon after Shiri’s address to iron out squabbles between the province’s Zanu-PF MPs and war veterans.

The meeting was so tense that security details and media were ordered out as tempers flared. But that was not before a NewsDay staffer was forced by Zanu-PF chairperson for Mashonaland Central province Kazembe Kazembe to stand before the PCC and explain a story published by the newspaper about the tiff between MPs and war veterans in the province which was affecting the party’s mobilisation efforts.

The story alleged a rift between the liberation war fighters and MPs in the area who they accused of abusing food donated to the province to advance personal interests.

Provincial war veterans leader Sam Parirenyatwa and his executive wrere also chucked out of the meeting.