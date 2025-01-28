Chiwenga Denounces Corruption and Tribalism, Reaffirms Vision 2030

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – Acting President Constantine Chiwenga delivered a stern warning against corruption and tribalism during his address at the burial of national hero Justin Mupamhanga at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

In his speech, Chiwenga emphasized that Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, which seeks to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy, is a collective goal meant to benefit all citizens, not just a privileged few.

Chiwenga’s remarks come amid growing concerns over corruption and allegations of tribalism within the ruling Zanu PF party. He condemned individuals who exploit national resources for personal gain, labeling them with the war-era term “zvigananda” – a reference to those who amass wealth through illicit means and exhibit “questionable morals.”

“Our Vision 2030 is for all of us, not for those you call ‘mbingas’!” Chiwenga declared, drawing applause from the crowd. He stressed that Zimbabwe’s God-given resources must be shared equitably, ensuring that no one, including the vulnerable, widowed, or orphaned, is left behind. “Corruption must end,” he asserted, adding that such practices contradict the values of the liberation struggle, which fought for fair resource distribution.

Chiwenga also addressed the issue of tribalism, which has recently sparked controversy following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s appointments of individuals from the Karanga-speaking community to key positions. These include the replacement of former police chief Godwin Matanga with Stephen Mutamba and the appointment of Lovemore Matuke as State Security Minister, both from Masvingo province. Critics, including some war veterans within Zanu PF, have accused Mnangagwa of favoring his own ethnic group.

“During the liberation war, we were taught not to be greedy, selfish, or tribalistic,” Chiwenga reminded the audience. “We pledged to build a future where every Zimbabwean has equal opportunities to contribute and benefit.”

Chiwenga’s speech appeared to resonate with one faction of Zanu PF supporters, who cheered loudly, particularly when he indirectly criticized controversial businessmen like Wicknell Chivhayo. This group also sang a song with the refrain, “siyanai naye Chiwenga, munomuvengerei” (leave Chiwenga alone, why do you hate him?).

However, another faction, clad in pink t-shirts bearing the logo “Women for ED,” remained silent throughout the event. Notably absent were the banners calling for Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030, which have been a common sight at previous gatherings. Only two placards were visible, displaying the messages “Education for all Vision 2030” and “Vision 2030 for all.”

Chiwenga’s address follows recent criticism of Mnangagwa by a factional group of war veterans led by Zanu PF Central Committee member Blessed Runesu Geza. The group has accused Mnangagwa of tribalism, corruption, and attempting to extend his presidency beyond the constitutional limit of two five-year terms.

As Zimbabwe navigates these internal divisions, Chiwenga’s call for unity and an end to corruption underscores the challenges facing the nation as it strives to achieve its Vision 2030 goals. Whether his message will translate into tangible action remains to be seen, but his words have undoubtedly reignited debates about governance, equity, and the future of Zimbabwe.

