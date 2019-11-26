Chiwenga attends 42nd cabinet meeting

After returning from China where he was receiving medical treatment, Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga stated his readiness to resume duty, highlighting that his engagement with the President on Saturday marked his return to work.

President Mnangagwa welcomed his Deputy, expressing gratitude to the medical attention he received in China. In unison with their principal, cabinet ministers welcomed Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

While addressing cabinet ministers, Rtd General Chiwenga acknowledged the support he received from the President that ensured his full recovery, further calling for unity of purpose in support of Mnangagwa’s vision for economic growth and recovery.

Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga who was receiving medical attention in China for the past four months arrived back home on Saturday morning. Upon his arrival, he said he is now very fit to join others in government in the work to build the nation.