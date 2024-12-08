Chivayo pays for Goeffrey Nyarota medical needs

Spread the love

BUSINESSMAN Mr Wicknell Chivayo has donated US$15 000 to help assist in the medical needs of veteran journalist and former Chronicle Editor, Geoff Nyarota.

In a statement yesterday morning, Mr Chivayo acknowledged offering a hand to the veteran journalist whom he said was an exception as he was not normally a fan of journalists especially those who thrive on blackmail or malice to advance personal agendas.

“Honestly speaking, I have never been, I am not and will never be a fan of journalists, especially those who thrive on blackmail or malicious reporting to advance selfish or personal agendas. However, after careful reflection and consideration, I have decided to make the greatest exception in the case of Geoff Nyarota,” he said.

Mr Chivayo said despite their differences in opinion and political affiliation, he acknowledges Nyarota’s contribution as a veteran journalist with a remarkable career that his peers celebrate.

“Please advise his wife to collect the US$15 000 needed to cover his medical expenses from my lawyer, Skhumbuzo Mpofu, at Munangati and Associates Legal Practitioners.

“This is a time for compassion and not a time to use Geoff’s desperate health condition as an opportunity to attack the Government or promote divisive opinions,” he noted.

The compassionate businessman said it was important to acknowledge the significant progress made by the Second Republic in healthcare, such as the installation of over 120 dialysis machines and numerous chemotherapy machines in public and referral hospitals.

“These efforts are a testament to the strides being made to improve healthcare for all Zimbabweans. Challenges exist, but let us encourage constructive solutions rather than exploit a person’s suffering to gain political mileage,” he said.

Mr Chivayo said the spirit of humanism should prevail beyond politics and personal opinions.

“Beyond politics and personal opinions let us remember that we are all human beings and one big family in the eyes of the Almighty God who must support one another in times of need.”

He wished Nyarota a speedy recovery.

Source: Sunday Times

