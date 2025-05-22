Chivayo gifts Reuben Barwe a Luxury SUV and $100,000 ‘pocket money’

Spread the love

HARARE – Controversial businessman and philanthropist Sir Wicknell Chivayo has once again made headlines, this time for gifting veteran journalist and Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Chief Correspondent Reuben Barwe a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser VXR LX300 and a staggering US$100,000 in “pocket money”.

Chivayo said the gesture was in recognition of Barwe’s enduring loyalty and patriotic service in telling Zimbabwe’s story through decades of political transition and national development.

“From the days of the late President Mugabe to the Second Republic under President E.D. Mnangagwa, you have remained loyal, diligent, and dedicated to your craft, delivering news accurately with an unmistakable pride of being Zimbabwean,” Chivayo posted on social media.

He praised Barwe, 69, for his unwavering professionalism and patriotism, stating that the seasoned journalist had carried Zimbabwe’s narrative “beyond the microphone, beyond the camera, and beyond the newsroom.”

Barwe, a war veteran, joined ZBC in 1987 as a junior reporter and steadily rose to become the face of state media reportage, particularly in political and diplomatic coverage. His career has not been without controversy – he was once among six journalists placed on European Union travel sanctions during Zimbabwe’s turbulent early 2000s.

Despite facing criticism and threats over the years, Barwe has remained a constant presence in Zimbabwean journalism, often seen covering state functions, high-profile visits, and key government events.

“You have been criticized, threatened and tested beyond measure but you stood firm – loyal to your profession, loyal to your country and loyal to your people,” Chivayo added.

The latest gift further solidifies Sir Wicknell’s growing reputation as a high-profile benefactor. He has previously donated luxury cars and large sums of money to musicians, civil servants, and members of the clergy, often in dramatic and public fashion.

Barwe has yet to comment publicly on the gift, but colleagues at ZBC have lauded the gesture as a rare recognition of journalistic service, especially for a man who has served nearly four decades in public media.

