Chivayo Dismisses South African Financial Intelligence Report as “Malicious Scandal”

HARARE – Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo has strongly denied allegations contained in a South African financial intelligence report which accuses him of corruption, money laundering, and conducting illicit transactions.

The self-proclaimed “Mbinga” dismissed the claims as “fabricated”, “politically motivated”, and “completely without merit”.

In a lengthy statement posted to his social media pages, Chivayo responded defiantly to the allegations, which he said had resurfaced in recent weeks through what he described as so-called “financial intelligence reports” circulating from institutions in both South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“These reports appear designed to insinuate criminal conduct, corruption or money laundering in relation to legitimate commercial transactions and lawfully binding contracts involving companies affiliated with me,” Chivayo stated. “Let me be clear — I have not committed any offence, and neither have any of my companies acted unlawfully in any way whatsoever.”

Chivayo argued that receiving payments for legally executed government contracts is a normal business practice and should not be interpreted as criminal. He dismissed claims of inflated contracts or underhand dealings, saying critics were misinformed about basic business principles.

“No money is just stolen, as most idiots think,” he added. “If that were the case, then surely a majority of Zimbabweans would be millionaires by now.”

He went on to clarify that none of his companies have ever been contracted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), directly contradicting allegations that he benefited from election-related deals.

“ZEC is on record stating they have never had any contractual relationship with me whatsoever, now or in the past. It is not only false, but utterly illogical — if not stupid — to suggest otherwise,” Chivayo said.

The businessman also claimed the reports were part of a broader political smear campaign orchestrated by individuals in exile and opposition actors whom he described as “fugitives from justice” and “failed political outfits”.

“These people are not really concerned about crime or corruption. They’re pursuing a political agenda aimed at undermining a democratically elected government,” he charged. “Their strategy is simple — target any businessman perceived to support ZANU-PF.”

Chivayo maintained he is open to any lawful investigation, reiterating that he has “nothing to hide”. He also revealed that his legal teams in both Zimbabwe and South Africa consider the allegations part of a politically driven “witch hunt”.

He concluded by reaffirming his support for the ruling party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, declaring his ambition to become Zimbabwe’s — and eventually Africa’s — youngest billionaire.

“No amount of threats, malicious propaganda or manufactured scandals will deter me from supporting ZANU-PF or pursuing my destiny,” he said.

The latest controversy adds to Chivayo’s long history of public scrutiny over his high-profile government contracts, extravagant lifestyle, and vocal political allegiance.

Source: Byo24News

