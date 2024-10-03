Chivayo Accused of Imposing his Weight on Tuku’s Family Feud

Spread the love

Harare – Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted a brand new Toyota Fortuner to Daisy Mtukudzi, the widow of the late legendary music icon Oliver Mtukudzi.

The gesture comes as a tribute to Mtukudzi’s significant contributions to Zimbabwean music and society.

However, Chivayo’s donation has sparked mixed reactions amidst an ongoing family feud between Daisy and her stepdaughters, Sandra and Selmor Mtukudzi.

The sisters in an interview with DJ Ollah 7 recently detailed their traumatic experiences growing up in the Mtukudzi household, alleging neglect, abuse, and favoritism.

Chivayo, who has a history of public controversies, lauded Mtukudzi’s poetic lyrics, wisdom, and intellectual insights, which resonate with the late music icon’s global fanbase.

He directed Daisy to collect the Toyota Fortuner from Auto-Expo Car Sales, stating: “Please go and see my brother Kelvin at Auto-Expo Car Sales on Cleveland Rd in Milton Park, opposite Prince Edward Boys High School.”

“Your beautiful brand new 2024 Toyota Fortuner 2.4D is fully paid for and ready for collection immediately.

“Please accept this small token of appreciation for your late husband’s significant and priceless contribution to the music industry.

“Please enjoy your new car, and may his soul continue to rest in eternal peace,” he added.

In a viral social media video, an overjoyed Daisy Mtukudzi arrives at Auto-Expo Car Sales to collect her brand new Toyota Fortuner.

Her excitement is palpable as she receives the vehicle, seemingly in disbelief.

Daisy goes on to take a subtle jab at her stepdaughters, Sandra and Selmor, for sharing their traumatic childhood experiences.

In a dismissive tone, she mocks their vulnerability, in the Shona language lossesly translated as:

“This is my car. It’s mine, it’s mine, it’s mine.

“Even when people say what they want to say, you lie (can’t bring me down),” she said.

Selmor and Sandra, sharing their harrowing experiences, described a pattern of abuse, neglect, and favoritism within the Mtukudzi household, which they attributed to Daisy.

Sandra recounted being treated as less than a family member, forced to share meals with the family pet and subjected to humiliating punishments.

“I would be told that I had to share the pot with the dog.

“We had a dog called Kwanai and while others were eating rice, I would be told that I would get my sadza from the same put as Kwanai,” Sandra narrated her tragic ordeal.

Chivayo’s donation has ignited further public debate about the ongoing family feud and the complexities of Mtukudzi’s legacy.