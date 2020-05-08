Chitungwiza municipality: A political battlefield- Kasu

Chitungwiza Acting Town Clerk Tonderai Kasu has described the working environment at the municipality as a political battlefield between Zanu PF and MDC.

In an audio leaked to Zim Morning Post Kasu said that the environment at Chitungwiza is toxic and unhealthy.

In the audio Kasu also exposed the levels of corruption within the Chitungwiza council where he said the housing waiting list is of no use.

“The department of housingis the one which allocates stands, our housing policy says that for you to acquire a residential stand you have to be on the housing waiting list but that does not work what happens is that when stands have been issued the one with money will be smuggled on the waiting list,” Kasu explained in the audio.

Kasu also said the suspension of George Makunde was a political fight between Zanu PF and MDC suggesting that Makunde was suspended because he denied to sign papers for an unidentified MDC legislator who had acquired a commercial stand without following due process as required by the law.

“It is being said that there is an Member of Parliament from MDC who bribed to get a commercial stand to construct a service station and procedures where not followed normally you are supposed to do environmental impact assessing particularly if you want to have it in a residential area and the Town Clerk (Makunde) refused to sign therefore the Mayor (Lovemore Maiko) and his team decided to suspend him on petty charges,” Kasu added in the audio

When reached for comment Kasu said that the audio was recorded when he was approached Central intelligence officers (CIO) from the President’s office and whatever he said was not supposed to be recorded.

”From what I can gather it is a recording of a conversation that I had with intelligence operatives from the Presidents’ Office. As public officers, and as an arm of government, we are often approached by other arms of government, including the security and intelligence services, with requests that we assist them with their work, and we cooperate and comply as a matter of public duty.

“Such work related conversations where we are complying and cooperating with requests for assistance from other arms of government are supposed to be private and confidential.” Kasu told Zim Morning Post