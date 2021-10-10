Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe confirms 6 Chinese, 2 Zimbabweans killed in explosion at Chinese smelting plant

HARARE – The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe confirmed on Saturday that an oxygen cylinder explosion at a Chinese-invested private smelting plant in Zimbabwe on the night of October 7 killed six Chinese employees, with a further left severely injured. Two Zimbabwean employees were also killed. The facility has suspended operations and is assisting with a police investigation.

According to a statement on the embassy website, Ambassador Guo Shaochun and other embassy staff arrived at the scene of the incident to help coordinate relevant procedures. The embassy is in close communication with responsible Zimbabwean authorities and has asked the Zimbabwean side to help with emergency care and investigate the cause of the incident.

A Chinese medical aid team in Zimbabwe is assisting with medical treatment of the injured and the severely injured worker is in stable condition.

The embassy extends its condolences to the victims and their families. The embassy also urged Chinese companies in Zimbabwe to enhance safety production awareness and immediate conduct thorough inspections of workplace practices including management of raw materials to avoid similar incidents.