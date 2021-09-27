China says its actions on Zimbabwe speaks louder than words

HARARE (Xinhua) – Actions speak louder than words, said Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe as the fourth batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the African country during the weekend. The vaccine delivery was made amid US attempts to discredit Chinese investments by utilizing private journalists to smear against Chinese companies.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun handed over the consignment to Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the country’s minister of health and child care, at Harare’s Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Chiwenga said that the donations were a testament to the cordial relations between the two countries, expressing gratitude over China’s support to Zimbabwe in a world characterized by disparities in accessing vaccines, as many countries are focusing on their own populations, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The strong relations between the two countries will not be affected by the false allegations of detractors, Chiwenga was quoted by the Herald Zimbabwe as saying.

“We get so many uninvited voices talking about the friendship between Zimbabwe and China, trying to destroy what has been achieved through the help from China. That misinformation no matter how they will scream or shout, it is not going to destroy that comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries,” Chiwenga said.

Previously, reports by the Herald Zimbabwe showed that the US sponsored a campaign intended at discrediting China and portraying Chinese businesses as unethical, criminal and harmful to local communities, environment and workers, through disinformation and sensationalism.

Disguised as part of US’ public diplomacy, the US Embassy in Harare has worked on inducing private journalists to participate in producing media content in various fields that favor the interests of the US and harms China’s reputation, according to the Herald Zimbabwe.

Each media pitch was promised $1,000, the report said.

As a reply, the Chinese Embassy tweeted on September 24 over the issue that the “‘Paragon of virtue’ may actually be ‘LYING, CHEATING and STEALING’. Not worth being somebody’s pawns for 1,000 USD. A real independent press should reject temptation of money. The so called ‘exchange opportunities’ should not become exchange of political agendas & money.”