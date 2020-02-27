China acknowledges Zimbabwe’s support during Corona virus

HARARE – The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe has paid gratitude to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his message of support during the time when the Asian country is battling with the deadly corona virus.

In a statement on Thursday, the Embassy said, “The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Zimbabwe presents its compliments to the Office of the President and Cabinet and has the honor to inform the latter that there has been an enthusiastic response from the Chinese people to the message of support delivered by H.E. Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa for China’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

The Embassy added that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name in one of the most searched words in China and the message has caused most Chinese to plan visits to the country.

“The message was given prominent coverage by China’s leading news agencies, including Xinhua, Peoples Daily and CCTV in particular, the video was broadcast in China’s prime-time news program watched daily by hundreds of millions of people across the country. The words “Zimbabwe” and “President Emmerson Mnangagwa” are among the most searched keywords on China’s social media platforms.

“There has been an outpouring of gratitude among the ordinary Chinese; many hailed Zimbabweans as true brothers, expressed a keen interest to visit this beautiful country as soon as the epidemic is put to an end, and called on the government to strengthen China-Zimbabwe ties. The President’s message gave a strong boost to bilateral relations at a challenging time for China. The Chinese government wishes to express its gratitude and attach herewith the TV coverage of the message.

“The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Zimbabwe avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Office of the President and Cabinet of the Republic of Zimbabwe the assurances of its highest consideration.” Ended the message.

Zimbabwe and China’s relations date back to the liberation struggle where China supported Zimbabwe and the ZANLA army adopted the Maoist approach to waging the war.