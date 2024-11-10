Chief Chiweshe Accused of Diverting Community Equipment, Villagers Demand Action

Spread the love

Muzarabani, Zimbabwe — Villagers in Muzarabani are demanding accountability from Chief Chiweshe, also known as Mathew Chitemamuswe, over allegations of corruption and abuse of power.

The traditional leader is accused of confiscating government-donated irrigation equipment and other supplies intended to support Village Business Units (VBUs) under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme, a programme aimed at improving local livelihoods.

Local sources claim Chief Chiweshe diverted the equipment for personal use, undermining the project’s goal of bolstering rural agriculture and economic growth. Distressed villagers and councillors have lodged formal complaints with Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Agriculture, appealing for intervention to recover the equipment.

“Chief Chiweshe has abused his position to seize assets that were meant to empower our communities. He has taken everything that was meant for VBUs, including pipes and irrigation systems, leaving the intended beneficiaries without support,” said a local councillor, speaking anonymously out of fear of retaliation.

The councillor reported that any opposition to Chief Chiweshe’s actions is met with threats and intimidation. “Those who question him face summons and punishment under his authority as a traditional leader,” the councillor added, citing multiple instances where villagers were allegedly surveilled and harassed for speaking out.

The Village Business Unit in Chitemamuswe Business Centre, Ward 21, Muzarabani South, has been particularly affected, with villagers claiming that essential equipment has been removed or vandalised.

When reached for comment, Chief Chiweshe denied the allegations, dismissing them as attacks from individuals he claimed were attempting to undermine his leadership. “These accusations are nothing but fabrications by detractors who want to tarnish my name. The equipment was part of government benefits for us chiefs,” he argued. Chief Chiweshe also warned of severe consequences for those he accused of defamation, adding that he would seek to have them punished.

In a controversial remark, the chief referenced past liberation struggle tactics, adding, “I will silence those who oppose me, just like during the war.” His statements have sparked concern among villagers, who fear further reprisals for raising complaints against his leadership.

Community members have appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and relevant authorities to intervene, emphasising that Chief Chiweshe’s actions jeopardise the success of government programmes intended to uplift rural Zimbabweans.

As investigations continue, the Ministry of Agriculture and local governance officials have yet to issue a formal response, but the villagers of Muzarabani are hopeful that justice will be served, preserving the integrity of initiatives aimed at supporting rural development and economic stability.

Source: Byo24 News

