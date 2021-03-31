Chebundo slams ‘immature’ MDC Alliance

FORMER MDC Alliance senior politician and ex-legislator Blessing Chebundo, who recently joined Zanu-PF, has described his erstwhile colleagues as a destructive and immature lot.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters at Kwekwe District Offices Friday, Chebundo said in a democracy, opposition parties were needed to keep checks and balances on the ruling party.

Chebundo reserved praise for MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora for what he said was his exercising of mature politics.

The former Kwekwe lawmaker last year lost to Judith Tobaiwa in primaries to find a party candidate in a pending Kwekwe Central by-election to replace former Kwekwe Central MP Masango Matambanadzo who died last year.

Following his humiliating defeat, Chebundo abandoned MDC Alliance for the Mwonzora led MDC-T which he later went on to ditch for Zanu-PF.

Said Chebundo, “I was happy to see opposition leaders joining President Emmerson Mnangagwa for a Covid-19 vaccination programme in Victoria Falls.

“We have to appreciate good things which would have happened in the country regardless of who did it.

“I worked with Mwonzora and (Lovemore, NCA leader) Madhuku for a long time and I have to applaud them for that show of unity with the President,” he said.

Chebundo said the country needed responsible opposition parties.

“In a democracy, no country will move forward without an opposition. Opposition must be there so that it puts you to task through your processes and stimulates the governing party.

“We need a responsible opposition, an opposition which is not destructive.

“In Botswana, they have an opposition and they are living well, in Zambia they have an opposition and are living, in Rwanda they have an opposition,” he said.

Chebundo said Zimbabwe has an immature opposition.

“Some opposition lacks maturity and wisdom. Responsible opposition must be there in the country; not destructive opposition.

“The actions of opposition leaders in Victoria Falls show maturity, and I said to myself, that is what must happen in a country, not confrontational so that we build each other,” he said.

He added that it was his wish to see opposition parties attending national holidays and continue with the acts of unity which were displayed in Victoria Falls.