Chatunga Mugabe Adds New Luxury Car to His Collection

Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, the youngest son of the late former President Robert Mugabe, has added a flashy new ride to his collection, showing that the Mugabe family’s taste for luxury hasn’t faded.

While the family has kept a low profile in recent years, especially when it comes to their inherited wealth, glimpses of their lifestyle still manage to surface, often through friends who can’t help but share the excitement online.

Pic: Chatunga Mugabe Buys New Luxury Car

This time, it was an Instagram user going by the handle toshfranklin who spilled the beans. He posted a congratulatory message to Chatunga on his new purchase, giving followers a sneak peek into the high-end life of Zimbabwe’s former first family. Chatunga later reshared the post on his own Instagram Stories, and before it disappeared, gossip blog Mafaro captured and reposted the screenshot.

See the picture below:

What’s the Car?

Judging by the image, Chatunga Mugabe’s new toy appears to be either a McLaren 570s or a close cousin like the McLaren 540c; both sleek, high-performance sports cars from British automaker McLaren Automotive.

