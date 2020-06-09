Charamba suffers egg-in-the-face embarrassment

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has been accused of misrepresenting the facts by alleging that the United States of America Ambassador Brian Nichols recently held a meeting with opposition aligned civic society members at Harare’s Bronte hotel to form a shadowy mass movement to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Charamba had posted on Twitter using his moniker Jamwanda that, “Increasingly, the US Ambassador to Zimbabwe is meddling more and more into the domestics politics of Zimbabwe, including organizing MDC-A-affiliated NGOs at Bronte Hotel last week. The outcome was the formation of the US-funded People’s Assembly Against Poverty.”



However, in a sudden turn of events, the Bronte hotel managing director Mr Graham Dickens refuted allegations by Charamba that the said political meeting took place.

In an email conversation with this pubolication Dickens said, “I wish to advise that Bronte Hotel has been closed to the general public since the commencement of lockdown at the end of March. We re-opened on 23rd May as a Government registered Quarantine Centre specifically for paying Returning Residents.

“Access to the Hotel is strictly limited to returning residents with a prior booking and to our reduced staff team servicing these. This is controlled by a strong security team which includes a ZRP presence. I can categorically say that no meetings of any sort have been held at Bronte Hotel since the end of March. “