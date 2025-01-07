Charamba Refutes Forced Retirement Rumours

Spread the love

HARARE – George Charamba, spokesperson for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has dismissed circulating rumours claiming he was forced to retire or removed from his position.

The speculation arose following recent remarks by President Mnangagwa, who, in an interview with ZBC News, hinted at plans to dismiss underperforming government officials in 2025. These comments were soon followed by significant changes within the government, including the retirement of Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, who was replaced by Stephen Mutamba. Similarly, Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director-General Isaac Moyo was removed, and former Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority Director-General Fulton Mangwanya was appointed in his place.

Additionally, President Mnangagwa reassigned July Moyo to the Energy Ministry and Edgar Moyo to Labour and Public Service.

In light of these developments, rumours surfaced alleging that Charamba had been fired due to his purported involvement in ZANU PF factionalism. Some reports claimed that pressure from the Mnangagwa family had led to his ousting and that Charamba was now retired and residing on his farm.

Charamba Sets the Record Straight

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Charamba categorically denied the claims, clarifying that he remains in his role and has not been on leave.

“I am not on holiday, have not been in the last decade or so. Currently, I am the Acting Chief Secretary until 10th January, when I pass on the acting baton to Reverend Damasane,” wrote Charamba.

He further explained that ongoing regional developments are likely to prevent him from taking leave in the near future. Charamba concluded by criticising the media for spreading false reports, urging journalists to prioritise fact-checking as a cornerstone of news gathering.

The rumours underscore the heightened political intrigue in Zimbabwe as President Mnangagwa initiates a shake-up of key government roles to align with his administration’s goals for 2025.

